Artopia MasterMind Finalists Announced!

The Ninth-Annual Artopia Multi-Sensory Event Celebrates an Evening of Art and Creativity and MasterMinds Winners

Every year, New Times accepts applications for our annual MasterMind Awards. This year, we received more than 220 applications and, thought it was a difficult choice, we’ve whittled it down to 10 finalists. Each finalist will be featured in an upcoming issue of New Times. In addition, they’ll also have the opportunity to exhibit their work at our annual event, ARTOPIA, held March 2nd at the Coral Gables Museum. New Times, with the wise counsel of past MasterMind winners, will choose three winners from our group of finalists and award them each a $750 grant.

Congratulations to all of our finalists:

Antonia Wright: An artist exploring the various politics and comic facets of contemporary life through a multidisciplinary practice that blurs the boundaries between live performance, video, photography, sculpture, poetry, and perception.

Franky Cruz: A Dominican born, multimedia artist and alumni of Miami’s own New World School of the Arts whose practice have lead to experimentation and collaborate with plants, crystallization, cycles in the flow of water, as well as those found within humans and organic objects.

Miami Music Club: Created by a small collective of musicians, writers, curators, Miami Music Club is a nomadic space for music, sound, and performance focused on curating alternative social atmospheres. The club works in collaboration with musicians, artists, institutions, and others in order to foster moods and ideas not available at traditional venues for music and art.

Sammy Gonzalex: One of Miami’s most established musicians and a staple in the local music scene. As well as, an accomplished classical guitarist, bassist for Jacobs Ladder, a nationally recognized rock band, and the owner and operator of The Bull Productions in Miami, where he produces records, and mixes artists from all genres and backgrounds. Sammy is President/CEO & Co-Founder of the non-profit Young Musicians Unite which, since 2013, has been dedicated to providing free in-school and after school music programs to South Florida’s youth from at-risk communities with limited or non-existent music programs.

Asif Farooq: A contemporary artist who, living and working in Miami, has utilized the unique resources available in this location to create a concise body of work that speaks to the history of the region, himself, and our interactions with the world at large.

Rod Deal: A Miami born, Oakland raised director and photographer whose work involving all formats of cinema ranges from unique photo mosaics to documentary film. With a specialty in editorial portraits photojournalism he has worked with local entities such as Wood Tavern, III Points, Sweatstock, New Art Dealers Alliance Art Fair, and Sidebar.

MILAGROS Collective: Founders Felici Asteinza & Joey Fillastre work with an ever changing cast of collaborators in their collective: MILAGROS. Based out of Miami, their objective is to reinforce individual strength through collaboration. Their focus on combining the context of a space, and its history, with color and intricate patterns results in the use of architecture as a counter-point; visually obliterating the seams of a space while simultaneously high-lighting it’s unique attributes.

Oliver Sanchez: The founder of Design District’s alternative art space, Swamp Space, a studio turned contemporary art space benefacting emerging artists; Sanchez has been a major player in the Miami art scene for 50 years. Along with his work as a successful curator, Sanchez is an artist who works with a multitude of mediums including design and installation.

Agatha Wright: As the Artistic Director of the Agatha Wright Dance Co. her work has been presented and curated on stages and in galleries across the country from Miami to Los Angeles and New York. As a Broadway certified instructor, Agatha has taught technique classes in Ballet, Modern, and Contemporary at the most prestigious schools, studios and organizations in South Florida. Her life’s work consists of maintaining the lineage and artistic pedagogy associated with modern dance alive within a contemporary context.

Jill Weisbery: South Florida native, Jill C. Weisberg’s background, both in graphic design and fine art, has influenced her to create thought-provoking fine and public art with a feminist edge. Having shown in South Florida and across the United States, her work uses unique materials and dazzling colors while also engaging the viewer conceptually and evoking a strong emotional response.

The multi-sensory event will take place from 6pm to 10pm for VIP ticket-holders, and 7pm to 10 pm for general admission. Artopia annually draws thousands of young professionals, local businesses, and gallery-goers for an evening of art, gourmet food, and tasty libations, including exclusive beer courtesy of Beck’s. The VIP Experience includes entrance into the event one hour earlier, access to an exclusive lounge featuring live music from Power 96’s own DJ Zog, live performance art by Graffiti artist Kailani Sky, access to the Fewell Gallery exhibit, premium restaurant samplings not available in general admission, a sponsored bar, as well as access to the Artopia event. General admission has just added live paintings from four of All City Artwear’s artists as well as unique fashion accessories sold by Fashion Story. All of the elements that make Artopia an amazing event will be there.

For more information, please visit NewTimesArtopia.com or join our event via our Miami New Times Facebook page.

What: Ninth-Annual Artopia Presented by Miracle Mile Downtown Coral Gables

Where: Coral Gables Museum 285 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134

When: Thursday, March 2, 2017 VIP: 6–7 pm GA: 7–10 pm

Tickets: VIP: GA: $45 regular price through March 1 $25 regular price through March 1 $50 at the door March 2 $30 at the door March 2