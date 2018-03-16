Athletes should not be forced to attend college

Academics and proper education is definitely something that people should prioritize in life, as it is the backbone of our nation’s future success. Without our youth being knowledgeable, intelligent, and educated, America would be in for a rude awakening as the younger generation grows into adulthood.

But there are also a great number of career paths that don’t really require a traditional academic education. For example, actors, musicians, photographers, painters, and comedians don’t particularly require a college degree in order to become professionals – and successful – in their respective fields.

Not unlike the movies, TV, music, photography, and art, the world of sports is also its own form of entertainment. If someone like Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t have to attend college to become one of the world biggest stars, then why did Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham Jr. have to go college just to be eligible to make millions of dollars using their athletic abilities. An athlete’s skill set should be valued equally with those of actors and musicians who are not forced to attend college before they can make a living in the field of their choice.

Instead, athletes are forced into the broken NCAA system, which frankly is akin to indentured servitude. Instead of playing sports professionally where athletes get paid for their performance, athletes are forced into a system where they do not get paid, cannot make money through promotions and marketing, and cannot even work an outside job to provide for themselves.

Yes, many of these athletes get their academics paid for, along with housing and food, but not all of them are interested in pursuing a college degree. In fact for many, their main goal is purely to pursue a professional athletic career.

If an athlete is ready with the skill and ability to make it onto an NFL or NBA roster, then they should be allowed to do just that.

Again, the importance of education should never be questioned. But if other “entertainers” can dropout of high school to pursue a dream career, why then are football and basketball players forced to attend college, just to be eligible for the NFL and NBA.

And what about the athlete who has grown up in an impoverished environment. Shouldn’t they be given the opportunity to provide for their family on his or her own timeline. That’s why some believe we should start allowing athletes to forgo the ABCs if they simply wish to pursue a PDQ plan, pretty darn quick – and I agree.