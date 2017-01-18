Chabad of Downtown Coral Gables is hosting a lecture at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29th, by author Genie Milgrom, titled “From the Spanish Inquisition to the Present: A Search for Jewish Roots.”

The event will take place at Chabad of Downtown Coral Gables, 1827 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables. Cost is $12, advance online reservation discount is $8. Refreshments will be served.

Born to a Cuban-Catholic family, Milgrom embarked on an incredible journey to find her true ancestral roots that began 22 generations ago with the expulsion of Jews from Spain and Portugal. In an unparalleled work of genealogy, Milgrom was able to trace her Jewish roots by fully documenting her unbroken maternal lineage going back as far as 1410 to pre-Inquisition Spain and Portugal.

Now the president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Greater Miami, Milgrom documented her experiences in the books, “My 15 Grandmothers” and “How I Found My 15 Grandmothers: A Step-By-Step Guide.”

Milgrom, who converted to Orthodox Judaism based on an unexplained sense of belonging more than 24 years ago (even before she uncovered her Jewish roots) , is today totally at peace with her religion of choice, as well as knowing who she really is and where she came from. Milgrom said: “On a day-to-day basis, I am at peace with the ideology of my beliefs and the lifestyle I have chosen, and knowing that now they match the person I should have been all along given my strong Jewish ancestry.

“I also am now able to help the many other people in similar situations who are struggling to regain their true identities and can show them — by example — that it is possible to crack their identity and return to the faith of their ancestors to emerge as Jews. The work is hard, but the spiritual rewards are great.”

Every so often I’m approached by an individual with a Latin heritage interested in finding out more about Judaism” says Rabbi Stolik, director of Chabad. “Particularly in this community where there’s a large Cuban American population, this lecture will be of great interest.”

For more information about this event or to RSVP, visit www.ChabadGables.com/milgrom or call 305.490.7572.