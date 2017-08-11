Back-to-School Haircut-a-Thon

Students only have a few more days of summer break. Parents have been busy getting school supplies, back to school clothes and other essential items. The few days before school starts up again can feel like a whirlwind.

A local business, My Salon Suite, is giving parents a break….

On Sunday, August 13, My Salon Suites in Coral Gables is offering free haircuts for school students kindergarten – 8th grade, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in exchange of a donated school supply, which My Salon Suite will donate back to Lotus House – an organization dedicated to improving the lives of homeless women, youth and children in Miami.