With the help of Bank of America, Chapman Partnership now has a new on-site computer lab where its residents can participate in online job training, are learning how to use the computer to research job opportunities, submit applications, and prepare or update their resumes.

Funded by the Bank of America Charitable Foundation’s 2016 Basic Human Services Grant, the computer lab is essential to the homeless assistance center’s mission to empower its homeless residents and provide them with the necessary skills and tools to find employment and, in turn, a sustainable living source.

The grant, is part of a $594,500 collective investment the bank is making in South Florida to address issues related to basic human services.

Aimed at helping individuals and families address financial stability issues facing low-income communities, provide emergency shelter and supportive short-term housing, as well as provide access to benefits and resources including food pantries, shelters and financial coaching, the funding is going a long way to help residents prepare for the workforce.

“One of the pinnacles of our national model is our ability to build a personalized case management plan for our residents that teaches them life skills that will help them a sustainable source of employment that will give them a living wage,” said H. Daniel Vincent, president and CEO of Chapman Partnership. “Partnerships like the one with Bank of America are mission critical and we appreciate all of the efforts they make at being a good corporate citizen and improving lives in their local communities such as South Florida.”

Chapman Partnership operates two Homeless Assistance Centers with 800 beds located in Miami and Homestead. Collectively these two Centers serve approximately 5,000 men, women and families with children annually. Since 1995, Chapman Partnership has had more than 100,000 admissions including 20,000 children in Miami-Dade County and a 64 percent success rate of moving people who complete the program from homelessness to self-sufficiency.