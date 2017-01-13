‘Big Toy Extravaganza’ supersizes autos, trucks for kids’ enjoyment

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Big Toy Extravaganza,” an annual free fun event geared toward entertaining youngsters, returned to the City Beautiful on Saturday, Jan. 7, filling the street in front of City Hall with super-sized cars, trucks and other vehicles on which to climb and explore, including some from the Police, Fire and Public Works departments.

A huge police SWAT transport built like a giant Humvee dwarfed standard police vehicles, and the four-hour event also featured food trucks, face painting, and rides for the family friendly event.

It wrapped up just in time as the rains ahead of a cold front swept in, making everyone “pick up their toys and go home.”