Bilzin Sumberg partnered with the Dr. Armando Badia Senior Center in Miami as part of the Bilzin Sumberg Cares community involvement initiative.

Bilzin Sumberg attorneys, staff, and families gathered on Jan. 21at the senior center with paintbrushes and gardening tools for Bilzin Sumberg Cares Project Day. This is the firm’s ninth Project Day, an annual event in which the firm works with a local organization for a day of philanthropic outreach.

Bilzin Sumberg employees and their families, teaming up with volunteers from United Way of Miami-Dade, assisted with painting murals, assembling office furniture, setting up computer equipment, painting inside and outside, and beautifying the landscape. Younger children contributed by making Valentine’s Day cards for the senior citizens who utilize the center.

“There is nothing we take more pride in than our commitment to the community, and Bilzin Sumberg Cares is emblematic of that commitment,” said Marshall R. Pasternack, a partner in the Corporate Group and chair of the Bilzin Sumberg Cares community initiative.

“On Saturday morning, we had over 100 volunteers come out to the Dr. Armando Badia Senior Center on our annual Day of Service, which speaks volumes to our Firm’s culture and each person’s dedication to the program. Bilzin Sumberg Cares is a true reflection of who we are as a people. Our volunteers seek to make a positive impact in the lives of others,” he added.

The Dr. Armando Badia Senior Center is part of Southwest Social Services Programs, which has been serving senior citizens throughout Miami-Dade County since 1981. The services include congregate meals in senior centers, home-delivered meals, screening and assessment, nutrition education, recreational activities, education, and transportation.