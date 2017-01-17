This time there is one resolution that will make it past January — and the Seminole Theatre in Homestead can help.

New Years resolutions can be hard to stick to, but this year the Seminole Theatre is making it easier for locals to resolve to see more art and live performances, with a diverse lineup ranging from Art Garfunkel to street artists. Treat yourself to some of the most anticipated shows of the season.

“We are like a theater in your back yard,” said executive director Mickey McGuire. “You don’t have to stress over traffic and parking and expensive reservations, and when you walk in everyone knows your name.”

Upcoming performances:

Muddy On the Waters – Saturday, Jan 21, 8 p.m.

The first performance of the new year is renowned blues artists paying tribute to the father of modern Chicago blues, none other than Muddy Waters, featuring the Nighthawks and Mud Morganfield, the eldest son of Muddy Waters.

The Nighthawks originally were established in 1974 and have been a blues staple ever since. They were frequently seen opening for not only Muddy Waters, but also James Cotton and Carl Perkins in addition to backing up John Hammond and Carl Perkins.

Mud Morganfield was raised by his mother and often heard the nicknames of “Muddy,” “Muddy Jr.” and “Little Muddy.” Morganfield is now ready to honor his pops and his music.

“I started to sing to show the world that dad left me here. I love and am proud to sing his songs just like I love and will always be proud of him. I’m not Muddy Waters and I’m certainly not trying to be Muddy Waters. I’m Mud Morganfield. But when I’m up on stage I always feel pops is there with me and it means so much that I can get on stage and keep his music alive around the world.”

Artrageous – Art & Music Gone Wild – Saturday, Jan 28, 7 p.m.

Need a fun activity for the whole family? Artrageous is the answer. The roots of Artrageous were set years ago, by a group of hardworking friends looking to explore the arts and to travel and experience the world.

Twenty-plus years and over 2,500 national and international performances later, these same friends who started as street performers on Granville Island in Vancouver, have come full circle and back to their roots to create Artrageous.

This fun, engaging, inclusive celebration of the arts will please all ages. Artrageous is the combination of speed painting, music, dance, comedy, world class singing and showmanship, and, of course, joyful audience interaction, so be prepared to be part of the show.

Artrageous is a true one of a kind show; there is nothing like it.

Art Garfunkel: In Close Up – Friday, Feb 3, 8 p.m.

What is arguably the biggest artist to hit the Seminole Theatre stage yet, Art Garfunkel, will bring in audiences from near and far.

Blessed with what the New York Times described as a “beautiful countertenor,” singer Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. He also has enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums.

Garfunkel continues doing what he does best: singing for an audience. “Taking on the fear and vulnerability of a live show keeps you vital,” said Garfunkel, who relishes the opportunity to perform new and classic material for fans around the world. “I’m a singer trying to get away with a lucky job. I try to soothe, to lift…That’s my life.”

Also upcoming this spring are golden oldies concerts, stand up comedians, illusionists, Broadway parodies, and more.

The full schedule of events and tickets can be found at www.SeminoleTheatre.org, by calling 786-650-2073 or visiting the box office at 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead; open Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Tickets are available for single performances or can be bundled into various subscription packages.