Books & Books Coral Gables hosts Cristina Garcia signing

Books & Books in Coral Gables on Nov. 20 hosted a book signing by celebrated Cuban American author Cristina Garcia, whose new novel, Here in Berlin, is now published. Three other noted writers — Achy Obejas, Carlos Pintado and Legna Rodriguez Iglesias — joined Garcia for readings of their works.

García, who lived for many years in the Miami area before relocating to Texas and then San Francisco for teaching positions, is the author of seven novels, including the best-selling Dreaming in Cuban, which had its 25th anniversary edition come out this year. She also is the editor of two anthologies.

Novelist Achy Obejas and poets Carlos Pintado and Legna Rodriguez Iglesias spoke to the standing-room-only crowd and participated in the question and answer session following their readings.

Mitchell Kaplan, owner of Books & Books, made the introductions and spoke about Garcia’s history with Books & Books in years past.