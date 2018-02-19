Brightline Shines

On a Sunday morning in January, I decided to trek up to Fort Lauderdale to take my own inaugural ride on the Brightline, South Florida’s newest transportation option that is stealing all the regional headlines when it comes to transit solutions these days.

The 30-minute drive up I-95 on a Sunday was easy breezy, in stark contrast to weekday traffic, but one that I also may be willing to give up once the Miami station opens later this spring.

Located off Broward Boulevard and NW Second Avenue (very close to the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Science and other cultural arts facilities), the new Brightline station gleams against the blue sky in silver, white and yellow. Parking is easy right across the street in a matching garage (currently complimentary for riders) and is most plentiful.

I had pre-ordered my tickets online the night before and made my way to a self-serve kiosk to print them out. It took less than a minute to enter my name and order number and retrieve my tickets. Wow, that was easy!

Then, it was up the escalator, through security (I was carrying a small leather bag with some reading materials I, of course, never got to.) and into the main part of the station. I had bought Select tickets ($15 for now) so I could have access to the lounge which offered drinks, a private seating area and some snacks.

Quickly the announcement came that the train to West Palm Beach would be leaving in 15 minutes, so it was time to board. It was down an escalator to Track 2 and a bevy of wonderful staffers present to point me to my train. I was in car No. 1, Seat 11…my favorite number.

As you enter the train, you immediately notice how bright and sleek it is, and still smells of new car. I found my seat easily, sat down and began to explore. There is ample leg room, a nice-sized tray table to hold a laptop and other seating options as well, including a grouping of four and pairs, all with plenty of space and comfortable seats.

We had an on-time departure at 10:55 a.m. and were headed up to WPB for arrival in 30 minutes. The ride is smooth — and I mean smooth — like floating on air. Even with some slow downs here and there as we crossed multiple intersections, we still managed to arrive in WPB at about 11:34, just a few minutes later than expected.

Along the way, there is free WiFi, as well as an attendant in the Select coach who offers complimentary drinks and snacks. I had an iced tea and a cheese Danish. Fresh and tasty and just the perfect nibble for a short ride.

Now, the train does honk its horn a lot as we approached intersections, but I overheard the attendant in the car say that this is just going to be during these initial runs. Good, although it is not overly obtrusive or annoying and clearly necessary.

Once in WPB, debarkation is simple and it is a quick escalator ride up to the main station. I again wandered around, checked out the gift shop and settled into the Select Lounge. I had about 45 minutes until my return train to FTL, so I wanted to put it to good use eating.

I also read the latest magazine on Palm Beach society and realized I was not in Kansas anymore. Who knew they loved equestrian and polo so much in Florida.

The call to board came and I was back down to Track 2 in a matter of seconds. I found my seat in car No. 1 and settled in for the ride back to FTL. Other than an angry lady who insisted someone was in her seat (actually, no one was — well, except for her), it was uneventful and equally as comfortable. I took some pictures and video to capture my experience, as well.

More good service, a cold ice water and an on-time arrival (about 10 minutes behind), and just like that, we were back in FTL on a gorgeous Sunday.

I honestly can say it was a wonderful two-hour experience and one that reminded me that it is exciting to try new things, especially when it comes to transit. There was a bustle in each station and lots of people coming and going, equally as excited to try something new. Unlike me, they had places to be and a mission to execute. I was merely along for the ride — almost like a mystery shopper — with no agenda or place to be. First times can truly be magical, right?

In closing, I loved it…and in a word, it was as wonderful as the Brightline name suggests.

I cannot wait until Miami opens later this spring.