The City of Coral Gables is proactively handling the rusty staining that Black Olive trees can create in driveways and other objects beneath the canopy.

In March, the city will treat about 1,000 Black Olive trees as part of a multi-year citywide staining treatment study. The trunks of these trees will be injected with an insecticide targeting the mite that feeds on the flowers of the Black Olive tree which leads to the staining. This trunk injection treatment is environmentally safe and is not harmful to animals or humans.

If you have a Black Olive tree in front of your home and would like to be part of the study, send contact the city by Mar. 1 at

Pwlandscapeservices@coralgables.com.