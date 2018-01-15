Can You See 2020 From Here? Here’s A Preview…

It’s tempting to think Super Bowl LIV, February 2020, is “forever” from now. But the truth is it’s frigid Minneapolis’s turn next month, in a little under a year Atlanta is on the clock, and then it’s our time to shine.

The good news is that regardless of who plays in that game (side note: two seasons to work it out… c’mon Dolphins, make it a home game!), the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee is working hard to ensure it’s our community that comes out of the game as the big winner.

Here’s a quick preview of some of the amazing things we’re working hard to bring to Miami before, during and after what will be our record-setting 11th time playing host.

Well over 100,000 out-of-town visitors are expected to come to Miami for Super Bowl weekend. Think about that for a minute — put another way, the overwhelming majority of people who will be opening their wallets in our hotels, restaurants and clubs won’t even have a ticket to the game! It’s no wonder we’re projecting the positive economic impact of this game will be north of $450 million. This is on top of all the great opportunities for positive media exposure for our communities.

We’re planning something amazing for the hundreds of thousands of visitors coming, as well as of course for the over six million of us lucky enough to live where people come to play. Miami’s Super Bowl Live will be an experience of a size and scale no one has ever seen. Everywhere you turn, Miami is totally different from when the game was last here in 2010, and so our weeklong celebration will be all new.

Get ready to see Downtown completely transformed. We’re talking 54 acres, 14 waterfront blocks, stretching from Bayfront Park all the way up to the arts centers and new museums. This Super Bowl Live will include concert venues buzzing for the entire week leading up to the big game. Biscayne Boulevard will be converted into a giant interactive football field, surrounded by promotions from top global brands. Imagine seeing your Instagram posts projected 12 stories high on the side of one of our skyscrapers. And the best part is it will all be completely free.

Super Bowl LIV will be so much more even than the game and Super Bowl Live. We’ll help the NFL mark its 100th anniversary while taking an active role in shaping Miami’s sustainable positive growth for the next 100 years. The effort will take thousands of opportunities, and create countless opportunities for locally owned businesses and vendors.

And please watch this space, as we’re going to be talking a lot about what we’ll be calling Miami’s “2020 Vision.”

Check us out on Facebook, Twitter or at www.miamisb2020.com. There are going to be some great opportunities for you to get involved in the weeks and months to come!



Rodney Barreto is chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. He has been actively involved in South Florida Super Bowl initiatives since 1989, including as chair of the 2007 and 2010 Host Committees.