Canes Legend Albert Bentley to Host UMSHoF Celebrity Bowling Tournament Feb. 26th

Hurricanes football great and University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame member Albert Bentley will serve as host of the UMSHoF’s Seventh Annual Celebrity Bowling Tournament, sponsored by Canes Wear, on Monday, February 26, from 6-9 p.m., at Splitsville in the Shops at Sunset Place in South Miami.

“I’m looking forward to hosting the upcoming UMSHoF Bowling tournament this year,” said Bentley, who scored the winning touchdown in the 1984 Orange Bowl game that secured Miami’s First National Championship. “It’s always a good thing to get together with Canes fans to support the Hall of Fame and the charities they contribute to.” This year, a portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the Heidi Hewes Chapter of the Women’s Cancer Association at the University of Miami.

“It’s hard to believe that we’re in our 7th year of our annual celebrity bowling tournament. We’re especially excited to be partnering this year with the Heidi Hewes Chapter of the Woman’s Cancer Association as we welcome this year’s host Albert Bentley and our new sponsor CanesWear” said bowling tournament chairman Gerard Loisel.

Canes fans can bowl with some of their favorite former Canes all-stars in a relaxing evening of family fun, food and Hurricanes camaraderie. Other Hurricane greats who have attended past bowling tournaments include Reggie Wayne, Charles Johnson, Clinton Portis, Santana Moss, Bubba Franks, Brett Romberg, KC Jones, Randal Hill, Eric Brown, Tracy Kerdyk, Darrin Smith and Heisman Trophy winner Gino Torretta.

Teams start at $500 for four bowlers, regular sponsor lanes are $1200 and premium sponsor lanes are $1700. Individual bowlers are $150 each. Social tickets can be purchased for $75 for adults (T-shirt included) and $25 for children under 12.

For more information on being a sponsor, teams and social tickets, contact UMSHoF Executive Director John Routh at 305-284-2775.