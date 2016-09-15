CBS LABS joins the fight against cancer as Pink Premier Sponsor of the 2016 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) Walk in Miami. CBS Labs supports with a personal belief of doing good in the community, but also with a corporate social responsibility commitment.

“The team at CBS Labs is proud to be involved in cutting edge breast cancer studies in both the clinical and research fields, and we look forward to seeing a sea of PINK at Marlins Park,” said Erick Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of CBS Labs.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Miami-Dade is one of the biggest most important breast cancer awareness activities of the year in the County. The event will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2016 at Marlins Park. This inspiring 5K walk raises awareness and restricted funds to help end breast cancer by supporting the Society’s efforts to find cures and support programs and services for all people facing the disease. Miami’s Making Strides walk is one of more than 300 events that the Organization is celebrating across the country this year.

We invite all of you to join us in the fight against breast cancer. To participate, register your group, donate to the event or for additional information, contact Brittany Perets at 305.779.2847 or visit www.makingstrideswalk.org/miami.