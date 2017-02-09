Republished with permission from Miami Pioneers and Natives of Dade

Join The Celebration

Tuesday, February 14th is Valentine’s Day. Mark your calendar to participate in a unique event that celebrates the historic 1926 White Way Lights in Coral Gables.

1:30pm: Meet at Coral Gables Library to help finish Hearts & Signs 2:30pm: Gather by the White Way Lights Historical Marker to celebrate.

In 1926, 500 ornamental bases were commissioned for the “White Way” streetlights in Coral Gables. They were designed by Denman Fink and Phineas Paist. At each of the four sides of the base, there is a head in relief symbolic of the life of Coral Gables. Each of these faces represents a different character.

“Art and Architecture” and “Horticultural Planting” reliefs are of beautiful women with their appropriate symbolic implements. “Labor” and “Industry” reliefs are represented by men with strong features, also with symbolic implements and tools.

Alternating between the heads are the Spanish castle and Lion Rampant, both important symbols often used in Coral Gables designs.

Encircling the base, in raised letters are the words, “Coral Gables — The Miami Riviera, Fla.”

The posts are of cast iron construction and were originally painted verdigris green. Later, the posts and bases were painted silver.

These decorative bases are located in the Riviera Section along University Drive and Riviera Drive from Granada Boulevard past Ponce de Leon Boulevard. Presently, only 78 of the ornamental bases remain in Coral Gables.

In 1981, the ornamental “White Way” streetlights were designated a City Historic Landmark.