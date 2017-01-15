Members of ChamberSOUTH got schooled at the University of Miami Newman Alumni Center Jan. 11 by UHealth’s Chief Administrative Officer Ben Riestra with details of the new Lennar Foundation Medical Center that just opened on campus.

Nearly 70 new and prospective members gathered for the special presentation, part of the chamber’s ongoing series of Networking & New Member Orientation Luncheons that happen at different dining venues each month across Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, and beyond.

Riestra used the opportunity to boast about the many new features of UHealth’s state-of-the art, multidisciplinary health care facility and the variety of services now provided there for the community, “as well as to the UM Hurricanes students, faculty, and staff because of its location on the edge of the campus,” he said. The new 206,000-sq-ft center is located at 5555 Ponce de Leon Blvd. in Coral Gables.

“We are revolutionizing how we deliver personalized health care,” Riestra stated. “Each space in the Lennar Foundation Medical Center is intuitively planned, imaginatively designed, and instinctively positioned to treat, heal, enhance, and soothe you, while awakening your senses.”

He said this modern new facility is unique in that that it brings together several specialties, “all working together in a team-work environment.” With the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Sylvester Comprehensive Care Center, and UM Sports Medicine Institute all here under one roof, the facility serves as a prototype for many other facilities UHealth will be building across its South Florida network.

“This facility you will be duplicated and improved many times over as we change the face of health care across our South Florida network,” he added.

“So for example,” Riestra said, “our UM Sports Medicine Institute approaches patients in a real holistic way. We have different specialists approaching the patient not only for surgery and orthopedics but also a primary-care approach, a cardio approach, kinesiology, concussion. It’s a multidisciplinary approach to care with a variety of different settings within the center treating the patient in a real teamwork environment.

“We are really addressing the needs of our patient,” he added. “We sat, we listened, and now we have delivered.”

A full range of specialized services are available at the Lennar Center including: individualized care for primary care, outpatient surgery, women’s and men’s centers, imaging services, mammography, Comprehensive Diabetes Center, cardiology, neurology, oncology, opthalmology, otolaryngology, sports medicine, physical therapy and human performance by EXOS, the University of Miami Student Health Center.

Visit the Lennar Foundation Medical Center online at www.humanbeingwell.com. For appointments, call 305-689-5555.

Also, a free community celebration takes place Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m. This is an opportunity for the public to tour the new facility and meet UHealth experts, but also to enter into prize drawings, enjoy music, watch stage shows, sample food and refreshments – and meet the Miami Hurricanes’ Sebastian the Ibis, with free garage parking

Chamber South’s “Roaming Lunch Meeting” take place the second Wednesday of every month. The next ChamberSOUTH Luncheon and New Member Orientation is Feb. 8, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Registration starts at $25. For information, contact ChamberSOUTH’s Executive Director Mary Scott Russell at 305-661-1621 or send an email to info@chambersouth.com. Also visit www.chambersouth.com.