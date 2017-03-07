This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The second annual Chili Cook-Off and Music Festival organized by the Coral Gables Knights of Columbus took place on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Larger than its first year, this year’s charitable event to benefit local veterans was a gala street fest on Catalonia Avenue between Salzedo and Ponce de Leon Blvd.

More than 1,100 visitors, young and old, turned out in the picture-perfect weather and enjoyed samples of various chili recipes prepared by the competing chefs of eleven organizations. They were able to vote in the People’s Choice Award category for their favorite chili recipe.

The event was sponsored by Bacardi, Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables, Fetes & Events, RivMan Charities, Doctors Hospital, Miami-Dade Military Affairs Board, Ball & Chain, IntercreditBank, Gables Cigars and others.

Prizes were awarded in two categories: “The People’s Choice,” based on ballots from the visitors who enjoyed samples from simmering chili pots at the various stands and “The Judge’s Choice,” a vote made by a panel of prominent food judges.

Top finishers were: first place People’s Choice — Men’s Emmaus Group from the Church of the Little Flower, Coral Gables; first Place Judge’s Choice — Chef Alicja; second place People’s Choice — Coral Gables Fraternal Order of Police; second place Judge’s Choice — Down Syndrome Association of Miami; third place People’s Choice — Coral Gables Firefighters; third place Judge’s Choice — Coral Gables Fraternal Order of Police.

The other competitors in the Chili Cook-Off contest were: The Hyatt Regency Coral Gables Hotel, Fetes and Events, Knights Ladies, Society of American Military Engineers, Doctors Hospital of Baptist Health System South Florida, and Boy Scouts of America Troop 16.

Manny Gonzalez, Grand Knight of the Coral Gables Knights of Columbus, was pleased with the success of the event.

“The uniqueness of our event was that we had the combined participation of civic, business, religious and charity organizations coming together under one umbrella in support of our local veterans,” Gonzalez said. “We are planning an even bigger event for the third annual Chili Cook-Off and Music Festival.”

Mario Egues of the Down Syndrome Association of Miami was participating for the second time and was enjoying the weather and the turnout.

“This is a great event,” Egues said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to get the community together, all focused on a good cause, raising money for veterans, men and women who have given everything for us.”

Entertainers performing at the festival this year were: Miami Heat Dancers, PALO Band, Ball and Chain, Seaspice Live, Jay Valor Band, Tyme Machine, 540’s, Floyd the Rock Artist and Paula Arenas.

Ralph Egues, a past Grand Knight, was happy with the event and its significance.

“First and foremost it really brings the community together,” Ralph Egues said. “You’ve got a lot of organizations who do work for the community out here, and organizations who work with wounded military veterans. The Coral Gables Fire and Police Departments are here. Bringing these people together to have fun but also to talk about their missions is something that we as Knights are very proud of.”

The Coral Gables Knights of Columbus is located at 270 Catalonia Ave. in Coral Gables.

Their website can be found HERE and the phone number is 305-445-7365.