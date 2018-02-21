Citi Miami Temptations Program Presents Miami Romance Month Wedding Showcase



The Greater Miami Convention & Visitor Bureau’s ‘Temptations Program’ will culminate Miami Romance Month with its annual Wedding Showcase. The event caters to locals and couples planning their weddings in Greater Miami and the Beaches, showcasing concepts from more than 60 top wedding and luxury event planners, designers, florists, restaurants, caterers, venues and entertainment. Guests will enjoy delicious sweet and savory samples, Bridal dress showings by La Vie en Blanc, plus pop up shops by Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell City Centre featuring shoes, handbags, lingerie, fragrances and more.

All registered guests will have the chance to enter to win many marvelous prizes, including staycation packages and the grand prize of a Macy’s Bridal Experience valued at over $2,500. Complimentary glass of champagne for guests 21+. Registration can be completed here.

WHAT: Miami Romance Month Wedding Showcase

WHERE: Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables

180 Aragon Avenue

Coral Gables, FL 33134

WHEN: Sunday, February 25, 2018 1pm- 4pm

HOW: Space is limited, advance registration requested to ensure entrance

INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST –IMAGES CAN BE FOUND HERE

ABOUT: Miami Romance Month, part of the year-long Citi Miami Temptations Program presented by Citibank, takes a thematic focus on the best the destination has to offer with monthly deals and special events appealing to both locals and tourists alike. Miami Romance Month caters to those looking to celebrate love with discounted hotel packages and deals at attractions for romantic experiences across Greater Miami and the beaches. Those planning a wedding will also find appealing deals to host the big day, as well as an annual wedding showcase where all the planning can take place under one roof.

MEDIA Francesca Morgan

CONTACT: Francesca@deepsleepstudio.com

305-934-3105