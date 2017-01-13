City announces schedule for free Christmas tree recycling

The City of Coral Gables is offering free Christmas tree recycling to Coral Gables residents.

Recycling your tree helps to preserve landfill space and provides the opportunity to repurpose this valuable resource as mulch and ground cover to be used in natural parks and planting areas throughout the community.

Some rules to follow:

• Place tree out after 5 p.m. the day before your scheduled collection day.

• Keep tree separate from your trash/yard waste pile. If the tree is placed in the trash pile with other debris, it won’t be recycled.

• Remove tree stand, lights, ornaments, tinsel and other decorations before placing out for collection.

• Do not bag your tree or place flocked trees out for collection.

Multifamily residents served by Waste Management must place the tree next to the collection bin for separate collection.

In order to provide the most efficient service possible, please observe the following collection schedule and placement requirements.

Remaining collection dates for residents living in the area from:

Coral Way to north city limits:

Monday, Jan. 16

Coral Way to Bird Road:

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Bird Road to Hardee Road:

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Hardee Road to Kendall Drive:

Thursday, Jan. 12

Thursday, Jan. 19

Kendall Drive to south city limits:

Friday, Jan. 13

Friday, Jan. 20

For more information, call 305-460-5346 or visit www.coralgables.com/wastecollection.