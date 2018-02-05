City introduces app that helps report traffic issues

The City of Coral Gables is introducing a new app designed in-house to enhance citizen engagement and improve public safety.

Coral Gables Traffix is the official reporting app to let officials know about chronic traffic issues within our city boundaries. It is available for free downloading on Apple or Android (Google) App Stores by searching “Coral Gables Traffix.”

Users can take photographs and report recurring traffic issues such as blocking the box, speeding, illegal parking, speeding in a school zone, pedestrian issues, running a red light or a stop sign.