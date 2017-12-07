City Of Coral Gables Menorah Lighting Ceremony And Chanukah Celebration – December 17th

The entire community is invited to the fifteenth annual City of Coral Gables Festival of Lights Chanukah Celebration scheduled for Sunday, December 17th from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at Ponce Circle Park, 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables. The free public event for both children and adults will offer live musical entertainment, a ‘Judah the Maccabee’ fire show, carnival rides and crafts for kids, complimentary hot potato latkes, traditional Chanukah doughnuts, ice cream and other holiday treats.

“We are excited to be celebrating our fifteenth year of the Grand Menorah Lighting Celebration with the community in Coral Gables” said Rabbi Avraham Stolik, of Chabad of Downtown Coral Gables. “Now more than ever we need to strengthen our unity and Jewish Pride and ensure that light prevails over darkness and goodness over evil.”

The highlight of the event will be the lighting of the candles on the large 12-foot Menorah that will illuminate Ponce Circle Park during the holiday season. Spencer Aronfeld of Aronfeld Trial Lawyers will serve as master of ceremonies; Rabbi Avraham Stolik of Chabad Coral Gables will officiate at the ceremony. Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli, City Commissioners & community leaders will be the honored guests.

The event is being sponsored by Dr. Barry Burak of Affiliated Healthcare Centers.

For more information please visit ChabadGables.com or call 305-490-7572, or email info@ChabadGables.com.