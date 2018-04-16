City offers stroke patients top care with Miami-Dade Stroke Consortium

Did you know that if you suffer a stroke in Miami-Dade County, you have the highest chances of survivability and recovery in the nation?

That’s because stroke care in Miami-Dade County is provided by Local Emergency Medical Service (EMS) agencies that belong to the Miami-Dade Stroke Consortium, a group of several neurologists and support staff providing top care for patients. The Coral Gables Fire Department is one of six fire rescue departments offering pre-hospital emergency services associated with this consortium. The first responders are trained in early recognition at the onset of stroke symptoms that establish a numeric score to determine whether they should be transported to a primary or comprehensive care center.

Since using this response system, stroke patients in Miami-Dade have the highest percentages of positive outcomes ever recorded and it is a model for other healthcare systems around the country. In 2017, the Coral Gables Fire Department responded to and transported 47 stroke patients. Strokes demand immediate medical care and, if treated quickly enough, most symptoms are reversible. Here are some signs to watch for: severe headaches, loss of vision, weakness/paralysis, facial droop, difficulty or inability to speak or walk, and confusion.