In order to increase the safety of Coral Gables residents and provide updated code information for landscapers, the city will require landscape maintenance contractors, tree trimmers and gardeners to register annually their motorized vehicles used for performing work in residential neighborhoods.

The cost of registration is only $5 per vehicle decal. This registration will help create a list of landscapers or gardeners that are doing work in the city for purposes of informing these service providers of any pertinent information such as traffic rules to follow, public safety concerns, noise restrictions and proper disposal of landscape debris. In addition, it will help the city address illegal dumping, which has resulted in an exponential increase in yard waste pickup fees.

The following are exempt from the registration requirement: any student younger than 22 years old who performs landscaping services on a part-time basis and does not use a commercial vehicle; subcontractors for FPL or other utility companies doing landscape maintenance to areas surrounding polls or other equipment; landscaping or tree trimming done in anticipation of a hurricane or similar natural disaster; educational or religious institutions, government entities and hospitals.

Enforcement of this new law begins at the end of June of this year. To obtain an application, contact the Finance Department at 305-460-5296.