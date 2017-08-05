City seeking community input for Police Department Re-accreditation

The Coral Gables community is invited to provide feedback in order to assess the level of services provided by the Coral Gables Police Department. An assessment team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will visit the City of Coral Gables in August to examine all aspects of the Coral Gables Police Department.

As part of the on-site assessment, department personnel and community members are invited to offer comments at a public information session to take place Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. The session will be conducted at the Community Meeting Room of the Coral Gables Police Department, located at 2801 Salzedo St. The assessment team will verify that the Coral Gables Police Department meets CALEA’s state-of-the-art standards as part of a voluntary process to gain reaccreditation — a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence.

Comments to the assessment team also can be provided over the phone by calling 305-460-5557 on Monday, Aug. 14, between 1 and 3 p.m. All comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the department’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Coral Gables Police Department Public Information Office, 2801 Salzedo St., Coral Gables, Florida 33134.

For more information, contact Officer Kelly Denham at 305-460-5403. The on-site assessment team for the Coral Gables Police Department is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar, but out-of-state law enforcement agencies. Assessing Coral Gables will be Captain Michael Pheil from LaGrange (GA) Police Department and Lieutenant Darrin Abbink from Colorado Springs Police Department. They will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit offices and other locations where compliance can be witnessed.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Coral Gables Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Va 20155, attention Vince Dauro, or through its website at www.calea.org. To contact CALEA, call 703-352-4225, fax 703-890-3126 or send email to calea@calea.org.