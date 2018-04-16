Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

City to fill sky with colorful umbrellas

By: Community News |April 16, 2018

City to fill sky with colorful umbrellasComing soon to an open plaza near you. The City of Coral Gables is partnering with the Coral Gables Community Foundation and Downtown Coral Gables for the temporary installation of colorful umbrellas that will add a touch of fun to the Giralda Plaza. You’ll be smiling and singing in the rain — or sunshine.
(Photo courtesy City of Coral Gables)

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "City to fill sky with colorful umbrellas"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*