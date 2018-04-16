City to fill sky with colorful umbrellas

Coming soon to an open plaza near you. The City of Coral Gables is partnering with the Coral Gables Community Foundation and Downtown Coral Gables for the temporary installation of colorful umbrellas that will add a touch of fun to the Giralda Plaza. You’ll be smiling and singing in the rain — or sunshine.

(Photo courtesy City of Coral Gables)

