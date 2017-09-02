Coastal cleanup volunteers remove 472 pounds of trash

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Nearly 100 volunteers came out clean the shoreline on Aug. 19. Debris Free Oceans partnered with Arbor, a new eco-living inspired boutique condominium rising in the heart of Coconut Grove, to remove 472 pounds of trash from the mangroves and shoreline around Kennedy Park.

Coconut Grove merchant and Kennedy Park landmark, A.C.’s Icees, participated in the day giving complimentary icees to volunteers during this event that focused on conservation, the over use of plastics, and the protection of the mangroves by removing debris around the roots and branches of these trees that are vital to our coastline.

South Florida Rotarians are scheduling yet another coastal cleanup in September at Kennedy Park to maintain the great headway this past event made.

Among the volunteers at Kennedy Park were Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, as well as student athletes from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart and Miami Country Day School.

Also on Aug. 19, Paws 4 You held a Casino Night fundraiser at the University of Miami’s Newman Alumni Center. Guest honoree for the evening was former UM president Donna Shalala and her pooch, Sweetie. Adding to the celebrities in the mix was guest emcee Dave Barry who always draws a crowd and provide lots of laughter. As one would expect, alumni themed attire was the order of the day so orange and green were in abundance.

Among the committee orchestrating the event were Norma Jean Abraham, Gail Balnicki, Lourdes Bellas, Carol Caridad, Emily Marquez Dulin, Vanessa Gonzalez, Jenny Guthery, Alexis Calleja Hudson, Stacey Lawrence Kaufman, Tracey Kesterson, Leo Lucas and Melanie Samuelson.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors celebrated its 25th anniversary on Aug. 24 with an exclusive preview of a special tribute airing on CBS4. Guests enjoyed food from Catering the Events and drinks by Bacardi.

Among the event sponsors were Florida Advocates, A Private Law Firm, and the Mackle Family. Over the past 25 years, Lynn Cameron and her team have helped countless people in need through this program thanks to the generosity of the South Florida community.

In other news, several fundraisers are on the horizon. St. Jude Walk/Run to end childhood cancer will take place at Tamiami Park on Sept. 23. To register, visit http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Walk/Walk?pg=entry&fr_id=73349. This is always a charity that touches everyone’s heart and promises to be a fun morning.

That same weekend, General Federation of Women’s Club members from all over South Florida will be joining others from around the state attending Fall Board, an annual planning session for GFWC Florida in Orlando on Sept. 22.

Speaking of women’s clubs, Coral Gables Woman’s Club recently held a wine glass painting fun night raising money for Hacienda Girls Ranch and the club’s Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic. Coordinating the affair and giving instructions was the club’s co-secretary Yvonne Elejalde Llauro. Yvonne’s creative talents have made this series of wine glass painting fundraisers have been a big hit and, best of all, this past event raised more than $650 with about 30 people participating.

Among those in the crowd were Patty Hendon, Marilyn Smit, Ruth Martinez, Valerie Valenzuela, Jessica Francisco, Linda Hartwell, Diane Superville, Kim Davison, Margie Lopez, Erika Kotas, Eryka Melo and Iris Segui.

In other service club news, South Miami Rotarians and clubs from all over the District 6990 are invited by the Rotary Club of Kendall to a Bowling Challenge on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Kings Dining and Entertainment (formerly called Kings Bowl) at City Place in Doral, 6-9 p.m.

The cost is $30 per player or $150 per team of five and includes one cocktail and some great food. To register, contact Karen at 786-210-1785 or Kareamy@att.net.

GFWC Coco Plum Woman’s Club, 1375 Sunset Dr. in Coral Gables, will hold Ann’s 10th annual English Tea Party and Fashion Show by Chico’s on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $ 35 and will benefit Hacienda Girls Ranch in Melbourne, a foster care group home and emergency shelter for up to 14 females ages 12-17 and transitional home for up to eight single females ages 18-23, as well as other non-profit organizations the club supports in our community.

For reservations, call Kim Schain at 305-322-4626 or send email to Nadine712@icloud.com no later than Sept. 22.

Finally, the night before Vice President Mike Pence came into town to address the Venezuelan community in Doral, the Woman’s Republican Club of Miami hosted an event at JohnMartins on Miracle Mile featuring Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. The Florida Attorney General spoke to members and guests about the measures that the State of Florida is taking to combat human trafficking.

Among the faces in the crowd were Claudia Miro, Ana Margarita Martinez, Rhonda Rebman-Lopez, Frances Brodsky, Aida Zayas and Denise Galvez.

Until next time, keep making each day count.