Celebrating its first year of the very successful merger of the Coldwell Banker Coral Gables/Coconut Grove offices, Brokers Charlette Seidel and Francisco Angulo have become a dynamic team with an office of 200 energetic and successful agents.

“We couldn’t be happier with the synergy we have in the office” say both Charlette and Francisco.

After 30 years at the San Remo location in south Gables, the Coral Gables office moved 2 years ago to The Collection building at 4000 Ponce de Leon, Suite 700, next to Merrick Park, with panoramic views of The Biltmore, Coconut Grove and downtown Miami.

We are a part of City Beautiful and Coconut Grove enjoying a lively and diverse market. We are close to everything whether it is Brickell, Downtown, Miami Beach, South Miami, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Dadeland, Key Biscayne and areas north and the Miami International Airport. We are proud of our international associates and the many different languages spoken. Coldwell Banker is global having offices on 6 continents, 50 countries with 85,000 associates.

Its luxury brand, Coldwell Banker GLOBAL LUXURY, sells $133 Million in Luxury Sales Daily. Locally, the Coral Gables office has been number 1 in the United States and in the State of Florida for Coldwell Banker for overall production and productivity of its outstanding associates! No other company has their listings on 900 websites with such amazing exposure with 94% brand recognition. Locally the Gables – Grove area is known for its rich history, lush landscaping, many trees, restaurants, shopping, international flavor and global appeal!

Agents enjoy the support of 2 non-competing managers, interesting business meetings, in house seminars, information sharing, mentoring and coaching, assistance when needed and after hours networking.

Managing Broker, Charlette Seidel, was raised in Coral Gables and attended Sunset Elementary, Ponce Junior High and Coral Gables Senior High schools. She graduated from Florida State University with a B.A. degree. Within days of graduating, she joined Pan American World Airways as a flight attendant traveling the world before becoming an instructor in the International Flight Attendant Academy in Miami Springs and later managing the department.

She left to start a family and was eager to get back into business, and real estate is what she selected. She became Managing Broker, Coral Gables office, for Coldwell Banker after several years of being a top producer for the company. She has held this position for 35 years. She believes in giving back to the community and is active in several local organizations and is a trustee member of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce.

On the other hand, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, Francisco has been a local resident for the last 29 years and a Realtor® for 22 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Andres Bello University in Caracas, Venezuela. The international market is a huge focus for Francisco, and he has traveled worldwide. He speaks English, Spanish and Portuguese, and understands some Italian. His personal vision is to serve as an inspiration and motivator to sales associates, and staff at the Coral Gables office. Francisco is a firm believer in education and holds National Association of Realtors certifications.

He’s also a big tennis fan, and even worked as a volunteer for the Miami Open in Key Biscayne. His passion for classical music led him to a position on the advisory board of the Miami Symphony Orchestra. Angulo also likes to give back to his communities. Angulo is an ambassador for International Solidarity for Human Rights, as well as the Miami Dade County Chairman for Coldwell Banker CARES Foundation.

Both are members of the Master Brokers Forum, which is comprised of the top 200 realtors in Miami Dade County.

Experience, technology, location, training, coaching, support, community service and a great global branding give us a special place in the real estate world with definitely, the power of 2.