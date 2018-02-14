Colombian Carnival Celebration at the Koubek Center

Little Havana’s Favorite Free Family Series Returns with a Festive Bang!



Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Koubek Center reignites its beloved bilingual family series, Playtime: Días de las Familias with a grand celebration from noon – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, presenting Carnaval de Barranquilla! This event is free and open to the public.

The Carnival of Barranquilla—declared a UNESCO Heritage Masterpiece—is said to be the second largest carnival celebration in the world. The Koubek Center, with the help of the acclaimed folkloric ensemble Puerta de Oro de Colombia and special guests Cumbiamba Curramberos en NY, brings its revelry and splendor to Little Havana.

The festivities will include music and dance performances and interactive workshops, story time, an exhibition of traditional carnival costumes, and craft-making of masks and “Congo Hats,” tall colorful headpieces that are an ode to the slaves who gathered in cabildos (slave associations that elected their own carnival queen) in the early carnivals. The performance will include the Cumbia, Fandango, Puya and Congo genres, and culminates in a grand finale Carnaval Parade!

The Playtime series provides parents an engaging (and free!) way for their children to learn and practice Spanish. The fun and interactive family days highlight the diverse arts, crafts, literary histories, and music and dance of the city’s many Hispanic cultures. Children will be invited to sing, dance, create and speak together en español. The Playtime series will continue with a Son Jarocho Day representing Veracruz, Mexico on Saturday, Mar. 31 and an Earth Day: Rumba Flora with educator and Grammy-nominated singer Rita Rosa on Saturday, Apr. 28.

ABOUT THE KOUBEK CENTER

The Koubek Center is an intellectual, cultural, and community hub in the heart of Little Havana. A historic landmark in South Florida, the revitalized mansion remains true to its pioneering heritage—celebrating its multicultural community with workshops, art exhibitions, theater performances, literary readings, concerts and more. In addition to the mansion, the iconic venue includes glorious gardens, the Koubek Theater, the ArtSpace, classrooms, and mini performance spaces.

WHAT: Koubek Center presents PLAYTIME: Carnaval de Barranquilla!

WHEN: Saturday, Feb 24, from noon. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Koubek Center

2705 SW Third St, Miami

For more information, visit koubekcenter.org

MDC Media-Only Contacts: Juan C. Mendieta, MDC Director of Communications, 305-237-7611, jmendiet@mdc.edu; Sue Arrowsmith, 305-237-3710, sue.arrowsmith@mdc.edu, or Allison Horton, 305-237-3359, ahorton2@mdc.edu.