Communal Passover Seder at the Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables

Residents of Coral Gables and surrounding areas are warmly invited to attend a traditional public Passover Seder open to the entire community. All Jews, regardless of affiliation or background, are encouraged to participate in this elegant Seder with an inviting atmosphere of warmth and acceptance.

The Passover Seder will take place at the Hotel Colonnade, 180 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, on Friday, March 30, at 7:30 pm. Participants will enjoy the Holiday of Freedom with family and friends in an exquisite and comfortable setting. They’ll partake in an inspirational evening complete with a four course gourmet Passover dinner, including a selection of fine kosher wines and hand-baked Matzah, spiced with unique traditional customs. Cover charge for the Seder is $65 per adult, $36 per child (12 & under) with reservations by March 24; $75 per adult and $45 per child thereafter. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds.

“The Seder is an opportune time to bring unity in the Community, and to get together and enjoy each other’s company,” says Chany Stolik, coordinator of the Seder. “It’s the Seder that has kept families together for thousands of years.”

The theme of the Seder will be how to overcome personal challenges and limitations prevalent in society today.

“Passover is not simply a celebration of the historic liberation of an ancient people,” said Rabbi Avraham Stolik, director of Chabad in Coral Gables. “Passover is about our own personal liberation – physically, emotionally and spiritually. Passover inspires us to break free from the shackles restraining us from reaching new heights – in our lives, relationships and connection with G-d.”

“This is an exciting opportunity to meet new people, share and enjoy great food,” says Stolik. “The Seder will be interactive, warm and vibrant, interspersed with lively discussions. No background knowledge is necessary to attend and the evening will be easy to follow with step by step instructions. ”

To reserve a seat or for more information, please RSVP online www.ChabadGables.com/Seder or call 305-490-7572. RSVP required by Wednesday, March 28.

For more information about the holiday of Passover, visit www.ChabadGables.com/Passover.

“Participants of all ages and backgrounds will feel comfortable at this Seder,” says Chany, “It will be an experience to remember for a lifetime!”