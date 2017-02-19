The Coral Gables Community Foundation’s eighth annual Tour of Kitchens on Saturday, Feb. 4, broke the attendance record as more than 500 foodies, home-design enthusiasts and architecture admirers “toured” the City Beautiful’s finest kitchens and homes.

The tour began with mimosas and breakfast at Snaidero Coral Gables. At 10 a.m. tour participants began the journey through Coral Gables.

From a Mediterranean Revival-styled home in the Alcazar Avenue Historic District to Lee Schrager’s rustic and romantic home in the French Country Village, visitors explored eight of Coral Gables’ finest private home kitchens while they savored samples from local restaurants such as Swine and Green Gables Café and shopped from vendors like Plume and Victoria’s Armoire among many others.

High-end kitchen showrooms Scavolini Store Miami and Miele were stops on the tour as well as boutique condominium Laguna House.

The closing event was hosted by Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery where tour participants were treated to Martini Prosecco and a variety of desserts such as gelato from Dolci Peccato and cupcakes from Happy Sugar Drop. There also was a silent auction and a kitchen talk offered by award-winning kitchen designer Julia Johnston of Kitchens for Cooking.

A tour highlight was the Coral Gables High School’s Culinary Arts Program featuring student chefs. The students served fried green tomatoes made with tomatoes from the school’s organic vegetable garden, made possible with funding from the Culinary Arts Fund at the Coral Gables Community Foundation.

“One of my favorite parts of the tour is the Coral Gables student chefs showcasing their culinary talents,” said Mary Snow, executive director of the Coral Gables Community Foundation. “It’s a great way to have the attendees see the fruit of their support and how it really is full circle.”

Proceeds from the Tour of Kitchens benefits the Coral Gables Community Foundation and its Culinary Arts Fund, which provides support and scholarships for the Culinary Arts Program at Coral Gables High School.

Foundation board member Venny Torre served as the chair of the tour for the second consecutive year. Torre is president and CEO of Torre Companies, a full-service real estate development, construction management and certified general contracting company known for its attention to quality, creativity and design details.

“The success of this year’s Tour of Kitchens enables us to continue our support of the Coral Gables Senior High School Culinary Arts program and the mission of the Coral Gables Community Foundation,” Torre said. “It is a fabulous community gathering year after year.”

Torre also is president of the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables Board of Directors.

For more information, visit www.gablesfoundation.org.