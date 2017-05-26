This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Twelve individuals and organizations — including two form Miami — were recognized on May 11 for outstanding contributions in the service of Florida’s children who are at risk of falling into the delinquency and child welfare systems.

The services provided by the member agencies and shelters of the Florida Network of Youth and Family Services play a critical role in the fight against youth homelessness, truancy, sex trafficking of Florida’s children and other critical issues that threaten Florida’s families.

Local winners were: Agency of the Year 2017 — Center for Family & Child Enrichment, and Youth Care Worker of the Year 2017 — Jimmy Brown of Miami Bridge.

The recognitions were presented at the Florida Network Annual Awards Luncheon at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek as part of the Florida Network’s annual meeting, which ran May 10-12. The Florida Network celebrated its 40th anniversary during the annual meeting as well, with guests such as past board members and executive directors. Leaders and agencies that have embodied the vision and core values of the Florida Network this year were eligible to receive an award at the event.

“Today and always, we are proud to honor leaders and agencies that work every day to change the lives of Florida’s youth, build stronger families and improve our communities,” said Stacy Gromatski, Florida Network president and CEO. “For the past 40 years, we have been continually amazed by the remarkable work and dedication of these youth services executives, volunteers, staff, leaders and board members throughout Florida and are excited to recognize their accomplishments.”

For more information on the Florida Network, visit www.floridanetwork.org.