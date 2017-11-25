Coral Gables American Legion Post 98 members attend Veterans Day event

Members of Coral Gables American Legion Post 98 were invited to attend the Veterans Day commemorative event in Pinecrest on Nov. 11. Pictured (l-r) are Paul Kruger, adjutant; Robert Hadnot, executive board; Al Hernandez, commander of Coral Gables Disabled Veterans Chapter #12, and his wife; Jose Berdasco and Ed English, chaplain. Members also present but not in the photo were vice commander, Joe Medina; second vice commander, Art Angelica, and members Ed Pelton, Carl and Helga Laks, and Gary Ruse.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here