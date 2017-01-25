Foodies, home-design enthusiasts, architecture admirers and fans of the City Beautiful will gather together for the Coral Gables Community Foundation’s eighth annual Tour of Kitchens on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Eight of Coral Gables’ finest private home kitchens will open their doors to the public and offer mouthwatering food tastings, exclusive home and kitchen items for sale and table setting displays for dining room inspiration.

As always, proceeds from the Tour of Kitchens will benefit the Coral Gables Community Foundation and its Culinary Arts Fund, which provides support and scholarships for the Culinary Arts Program at Coral Gables Senior High School.

Foundation Board member Venny Torre will serve as chair of the Tour for the second consecutive year. Venny is president and CEO of Torre Companies, a full-service real estate development, construction management and certified general contracting company known for its attention to quality, creativity and design details.

The tour will begin at 9 a.m. with a lavish breakfast, coffee and mimosas at Snaidero Kitchens + Design showroom, 4110 Ponce de Leon Blvd. At check in, tour guests will receive a program booklet containing the Tour map. Stops on this self-guided tour are open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and guests may visit the homes in any order.

Scavolini Store Miami will be featuring one of its clients’ homes as a stop on the tour as well as have its own Coral Gables location as a stop. Miele also will be a stop on the tour. Each stop on the tour features tasty bites from a popular eatery. The restaurants participating in this year’s Tour of Kitchens include Swine, Spring Chicken, MyCeviche, Whisk Catering, Steak-Out Catering, La Taberna Giralda and the beneficiaries of the Tour itself, the Culinary Arts Program students from Coral Gables Senior High School.

The tour finishes with a Closing Event at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, 4119 Ponce de Leon Blvd., from 1:30 to 4 p.m., featuring champagne.

At the Closing Event, guests may indulge in the wide array of desserts provided by Cao Chocolates, Dolci Peccati Gelato, Happy Sugar Drop, Hip Pop and more. Also featured at Ferguson will be kitchen talks by noted kitchen designer Julia Johnston and a silent auction including home, kitchen and foodie-related items.

Tickets are $60 per person and may be purchased online at www.gablesfoundation.org or by calling the Foundation at 305-446-9670.

The 2017 Tour of Kitchens is made possible by the support of the following sponsors: Top Chef Sponsors Ferguson Bath, Miele and Scavolini; Gourmand Sponsors Snaidero Kitchens + Design and TotalBank; Gourmet Sponsors Raymond James, EWM and Valerie Quemada Realty; Media Sponsors Miami Herald and South Florida Luxury Guide; and In-Kind Sponsors GEM Spring Water and Waste Management.

For more information about Coral Gables Community Foundation, visit www.gablesfoundation.org.