Coral Gables earns Resilient Project of the Year award

The City of Coral Gables won the Resilient Project of the Year at the recent Resilient Utilities Coalition Annual Conference. The city is upgrading the Cocoplum pump station and force main, incorporating the Envision rating system that supports sustainability and resiliency principles. In doing so, this winning project takes into account future sea level rise predictions, energy and water efficiency measures, and reuse of excavated materials to make this a truly sustainable project. Pictured (l-r) are city staff members Matthew Anderson, David Galeano and Jorge Acevedo, with consultant Chris Kish and Jose Saucedo.

