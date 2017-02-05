The Coral Gables Festival of the Arts drew a crowd of art lovers to the City Beautiful on Jan. 28 and 29 to browse the stalls of more than 175 artists from all over the United States.

There were 13 categories of fine art with paintings in all mediums, photography, sculpture and crafts on display and for sale.

The tents were located along Alhambra Circle from Ponce de Leon to LeJeune Road, and food vendors, bounce houses and rides for the kids also were available. Music and other performers were provided as well.

Local nature photographer Kirsten Hines had her photos of wildlife and Florida landscapes on display. She has a studio in Coconut Grove and also is a writer and environmental educator. She said she was enjoying the Gables Arts Festival.

“I’ve lived in Florida a long time and recently moved to the Grove,” she said. “It has such a great atmosphere for artists. I love it.”

Her website is www.kirstennaturetravel.com/.