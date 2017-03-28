Coral Gables Hospital promotes Cristina Jimenez to the position of Chief Executive Officer. In her new role, she will be responsible for all strategic, operational and clinical initiatives at the hospital.

Jimenez began her career at Coral Gables Hospital and has served in various roles over a more than 30-year span. In her previous role as chief operating officer, Jimenez oversaw operations for all non-nursing departments and managed the overall direction of the facility licensure and regulatory accreditations. Recently, Jimenez was involved in helping the hospital achieve designations as the first in Miami-Dade County to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for both total hip and total knee replacements.

“Cristina is perfect to lead Coral Gables because of her commitment to the hospital and her continued perseverance to deliver expert care to our community,” said CEO Marsha Powers. “We are pleased to welcome Cristina into her new role. She will serve as an excellent representative for our medical staff and employees.”

“Cristina is an exceptional leader who has dedicated her entire career to the health and well-being of our patients and has worked hard to create a workplace environment that allows employees to thrive,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner, Rebecca Sosa, who is also the chair of the Board of Trustees of Coral Gables Hospital. “On behalf of the entire Board, I am honored to welcome Cristina as our hospital CEO and to support her as she continues to move healthcare forward in our community.”

She was also the co-lead for the region’s COO committee. Her guidance led to improved quality and safety outcomes across multiple hospitals and allowed for sharing best practices, cost savings and talent development,

Prior to being promoted to COO, Jimenez was the hospital’s associate administrator. Under her leadership, the hospital achieved Joint Commission Accreditation, implemented a new risk management system and hospital safety program.

For more information on Coral Gables Hospital, visit www.coralgableshospital.com.

About Coral Gables Hospital

Coral Gables Hospital is a 245-bed acute care hospital located at 3100 Douglas Road in the heart of historic Coral Gables. For over 90 years, this community-based hospital has served South Dade County, Latin America and the Caribbean. Coral Gables Hospital offers a broad range of services, from primary care to robotic surgery, with the assistance of the da Vinci® Si™ Surgical System and specialty programs including: orthopedics, urology, comprehensive diagnostics services, emergency, outpatient rehabilitation, including a Vestibular Clinic, and more.

Coral Gables Hospital earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for its Total Hip Replacement and Total Knee Replacement in 2017. Additionally, Coral Gables Hospital has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Score from the Leapfrog Group eight times in a row.

Coral Gables Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, the nation’s oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency. To learn more about Coral Gables Hospital, visit www.coralgableshospital.com.