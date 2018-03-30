Coral Gables Hospital Celebrates Doctor’s Day

Coral Gables Hospital is paying tribute to its dedicated physicians on Doctor’s Day, which is celebrated to recognize the contribution physicians make to their patients and the community.

The physicians at Coral Gables Hospital enjoyed a special lunch and dessert spread as a thank you for their tireless work and dedication that they have shown to their patients.

“We thank our physicians for all they do to take care of our patients, and while we appreciate their efforts every day, Doctor’s Day is a special time set aside to honor their contributions to our community,” said Cristina Jimenez, CEO of Coral Gables Hospital.