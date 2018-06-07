Coral Gables Hospital Celebrates EMS Week

Coral Gables Hospital staff visited several EMS stations in the area and thanked the entire teams at those stations for all the work they do in the community.

EMS week is celebrated from May 20 to the 26th. This is the 44th year of the celebration.

The tradition was started by President Gerald R. Ford who authorized the week for people to celebrate and honor professionals for the important work that they do in the community.

“We wanted to take the time and thank as many members of the EMS teams for helping those in need,” said Christina Jimenez, CEO of Coral Gables Hospital.