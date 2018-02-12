Coral Gables Hospital Celebrates Orthopedic Center of Excellence First Reunion

Coral Gables Hospital held a patient reunion to celebrate the Orthopedic Center of Excellence.

Coral Gables Hospital is the only hospital in Miami-Dade County to have received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its Total Hip Replacement and Total Knee Replacement by demonstrating compliance with The Joint Commission’s national standards for health care quality and safety in disease-specific care.

“We are so happy to have our patients come and celebrate this achievement with us,” said Cristina Jimenez, CEO of Coral Gables Hospital.

“It means so much to our staff to see them up and around and back doing what they love without pain holding them back!”