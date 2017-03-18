Coral Gables Hospital receives The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for its Total Hip Replacement and Total Knee Replacement by demonstrating compliance with The Joint Commission’s national standards for health care quality and safety in disease-specific care. The certification standardizes care for all hip and knee replacement patients based on effective and consistent use of appropriate, evidence-based clinical practice from pre-surgical consultation to education following discharge.

“To be the first in the county to receive both Joint Replacement – Hip and Knee Certification from The Joint Commission demonstrates that Coral Gables Hospital is a leader in orthopedic care,” said Patrick Downes, hospital CEO. “Providing cutting-edge, quality care to our patients is a top priority, and we are honored to be recognized by The Joint Commission for the exceptional advancements in performing joint replacements.”

A Joint Commission expert evaluated Coral Gables Hospital for compliance with standards of care specific to the needs of patients and families, including infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management.

“Achieving Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement Certification is a testament to Coral Gables Hospital’s commitment to provide care in a safe and effective manner for patients with the goal of achieving the best outcomes possible,” said Dr. Gilbert Beauperthuy-Rojas, medical director of orthopedic surgery at Coral Gables Hospital. “The processes we have in place that are recognized by this certification let our community know that we are providing coordinated and comprehensive care to patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement.”

The Joint Commission’s Disease-Specific Care Certification Program launched in 2002 and is designed to evaluate clinical programs across the continuum of care. Certification requirements address three core areas: compliance with consensus-based national standards; effective use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines to manage and optimize care; and an organized approach to performance measurement and improvement activities.

About Coral Gables Hospital

Coral Gables Hospital is a 245-bed acute care hospital located at 3100 Douglas Road in the heart of historic Coral Gables. For over 90 years, this community-based hospital has served South Dade County, Latin America and the Caribbean. Coral Gables Hospital offers a broad range of services, from primary care to robotic surgery, with the assistance of the da Vinci® Si™ Surgical System and specialty programs including: orthopedics, urology, comprehensive diagnostics services, emergency, outpatient rehabilitation, including a Vestibular Clinic, and more.

Coral Gables Hospital earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for its Total Hip Replacement and Total Knee Replacement in 2017. Additionally, Coral Gables Hospital has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Score from the Leapfrog Group eight times in a row.

Coral Gables Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, the nation’s oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency. To learn more about Coral Gables Hospital, visit www.coralgableshospital.com.