Coral Gables Hospital Honors DAISY Award Winner

As a nurse at Coral Gables Hospital, Marlen Marrero has some of the most important traits a caregiver should have. She is known for showing compassion, patience and excellent communication skills. Marlen is being recognized for the ability she has to put her patients at ease and feel comfortable. She does everything in her power to advocate for her patients and ensure they have a complete understanding of their healthcare needs. She says that loves what she does and she knows that it is making an impact on people’s lives.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a special program that recognizes the outstanding deeds nurses perform every day. It was created by the DAISY Foundation, which was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his parents after they experienced firsthand the compassion and care of their son’s nurses.