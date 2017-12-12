Coral Gables Hospital Names New Winner of DAISY Award

Coral Gables Hospital proudly honors the hospital’s DAISY Award winner, Sonia Falu. As a nurse in the telemetry department, Sonia is being recognized for striving to make a difference one patient at a time. Sonia embodies everything a nurse should be. She is a strong clinical nurse that understands that caring for a patient with compassion and kindness can help make a patient’s hospital stay be more comfortable. Her co-workers enjoy working with her as well because she is always available to assist in any way she can.

The Daisy Awards were established in the memory of Tena’s husband J. Patrick Barnes who died at 33 of ITP, an auto immune disease. The family was so touched by the way the nurses took care of Barnes, they created this International award to say thank you to nurses across the country. Through this and other recognition programs the Daisy Foundation honors the hard work that nurses do for patients and families every day.