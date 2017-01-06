Chief Executive Officer Patrick Downes of Coral Gables Hospital recognized Dr. Alejandro Posada, orthopedic surgeon, as the Physician of the Quarter. Dr. Posada was nominated by nine employees, who described him as compassionate, knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with. Dr. Posada was presented a plaque in recognition of his outstanding service, commitment and dedication to patients and staff at the hospital.
