Coral Gables Hospital Names Physician of the Quarter

By: Community Press Releases |January 6, 2017

Share
Share
Email
Shares 0
screen-shot-2017-01-06-at-8-59-34-am

From left to right: Dr. Alejandro Posada, Physician of the Quarter; Patrick Downes, CEO

Chief Executive Officer Patrick Downes of Coral Gables Hospital recognized  Dr. Alejandro Posada, orthopedic surgeon, as the Physician of the Quarter. Dr. Posada was nominated by nine employees, who described him as compassionate, knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with. Dr. Posada was presented a plaque in recognition of his outstanding service, commitment and dedication to patients and staff at the hospital.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

About the Author

Community Press Releases
This story was brought to you by a member of the community. If you have any questions about the article or its contents feel free to contact the author. You too can submit a story here

Be the first to comment on "Coral Gables Hospital Names Physician of the Quarter"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*