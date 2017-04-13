Coral Gables Hospital was honored with the “Excellence in Physician Satisfaction” award at the Tenet Strategy Conference Awards Dinner in Dallas, Texas. Coral Gables Hospital achieved the highest net promoter score on the annual physician satisfaction survey and achieved the highest patient satisfaction score in the region. “I would like to thank all of our Medical Staff for their support and commitment in ensuring that our patients live happier and healthier lives,” said Cristina Jimenez, hospital Chief Executive Officer.

