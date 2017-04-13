Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Coral Gables Hospital Recognized For Physician Satisfaction

By: Community News |April 13, 2017

Share
Share
Shares 0
Screen Shot 2017-04-13 at 9.48.45 AM

(l-r) Trevor Fetter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tenet Healthcare; Dian Adams, Vice President Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Tenet Healthcare; Cristina Jimenez, CEO, Coral Gables Hospital; Patrick Downes, CEO, East Cooper Medical Center; Eric Evans, President of Hospital Operations, Tenet Healthcare; Dr. Octavio Diaz, Chief Medical Officer, Tenet Healthcare

Coral Gables Hospital was honored with the “Excellence in Physician Satisfaction” award at the Tenet Strategy Conference Awards Dinner in Dallas, Texas. Coral Gables Hospital achieved the highest net promoter score on the annual physician satisfaction survey and achieved the highest patient satisfaction score in the region. “I would like to thank all of our Medical Staff for their support and commitment in ensuring that our patients live happier and healthier lives,” said Cristina Jimenez, hospital Chief Executive Officer.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Coral Gables Hospital Recognized For Physician Satisfaction"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*