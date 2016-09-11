Coral Gables Hospital presented chief operating officer Cristina Jimenez with an award in appreciation of her 30 years of outstanding dedication and service.

Cristina joined the hospital as a phlebotomist and worked her way up to COO in 2007. In addition to her operational and administrative responsibilities, Jimenez serves as a COO Committee co-lead for Tenet’s Florida region this year. Her co-workers say they are grateful to have he as part of the leadership team.

Coral Gables Hospital will celebrate its 90-year anniversary in July.