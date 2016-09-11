Coral Gables Hospital recognizes COO Cristina Jimenez for 30 years of service

By: Patricia Vila |September 11, 2016

Share
Share
Email
Shares 0
Coral Gables Hospital recognizes COO Cristina Jimenez for 30 years of service

Coral Gables Hospital CEO Patrick Downes presents COO Cristina Jimenez with an award recognizing her 30 years of service to the hospital.

Coral Gables Hospital presented chief operating officer Cristina Jimenez with an award in appreciation of her 30 years of outstanding dedication and service.

Cristina joined the hospital as a phlebotomist and worked her way up to COO in 2007. In addition to her operational and administrative responsibilities, Jimenez serves as a COO Committee co-lead for Tenet’s Florida region this year. Her co-workers say they are grateful to have he as part of the leadership team.

Coral Gables Hospital will celebrate its 90-year anniversary in July.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Coral Gables Hospital recognizes COO Cristina Jimenez for 30 years of service"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*