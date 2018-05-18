Coral Gables Hospital Runs to Support the United Way

Coral Gables Hospital Chief Operating Officer, Madison Workman, and several members of the staff participated in the Mercedes Benz Corporate Run. A portion of the proceeds go to the United Way of Miami-Dade County.

The United Way’s focus is to identify and resolve pressing community issues and to make measurable changes in communities through partnerships with schools, government agencies, businesses, organized labor, financial institutions, community development corporations, voluntary and neighborhood associations, the faith community and others. The main areas include education, income and health.

“We wanted to come and be a part of the run to support the community in creating awareness for health, wellness and the United Way,” said Coral Gables Hospital COO, Madison Workman.