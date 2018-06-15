Coral Gables Hospital’s Cereal Drive Collects 51,078 Servings of Cereal

Coral Gables Hospital is pleased to announce that it donated 51,078 servings of cereal during the hospital’s annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive and collected $9,813.00 to donate to Feeding South Florida.

Feeding South Florida® is a member of the Feeding America® network of food banks and the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties.

“I am so grateful for the support of the staff at Coral Gables Hospital. The donations we collected during our ‘Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive’ will help provide local children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer,” said Cristina Jimenez, chief executive officer of Coral Gables Hospital.

“Good nutrition is essential to good health, and we wanted to help lead the fight against hunger in Miami-Dade County.”