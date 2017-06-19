Coral Gables Hospital’s Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive Collected 2,525 Servings of Cereal

Because Breakfast Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacation

Coral Gables Hospital is pleased to announce that it donated 2,525 servings of cereal and collected $9,729.80 for Feeding South Florida, a member of the Feeding America network during its Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive, which ran from June 2-9, 2017.

“I am so grateful for the support of the staff and the community. The donations we collected during our ‘Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive’ will help provide local children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer, said Cristina Jimenez, chief executive officer of Coral Gables Hospital. “Good nutrition is essential to good health, and we wanted to help lead the fight against hunger in Miami-Dade County.

“Feeding South Florida is incredibility grateful for this food drive, as cereal is one of the most popular items requested by our families. It’s especially helpful this time of year when school is not in session,” said Paco Velez, chief executive officer of Feeding South Florida.

About Feeding South Florida

Feeding South Florida® is a member of the Feeding America® network of food banks and the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Our mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida rescues 44 million pounds of food annually, serving 784,110 individuals in need of food assistance – 264,280 of whom are children and 130,000 are older adults. Feeding South Florida is the largest and most efficient food bank in each county it serves, providing for 25% of the state’s food insecure population, through a local network of more than 400 nonprofit partner agencies and direct service programs. For more information, visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954.518.1818.