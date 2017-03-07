Jeannett Slesnick is running for the office of mayor of the City of Coral Gables in the Apr. 11 election.

Slesnick, elected on Apr. 14, 2015 as a city commissioner, is a longtime resident of Coral Gables and always has been actively involved in the community.

Slesnick, whi graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Florida in 1972, has pursued a career in real estate and after 25 successful years with Kerdyk and EWM real estate companies became a broker and formed her own company in 2006, Slesnick and Jochem LLP.

She has been actively involved in important programs and organizations such as the Coral Gables Museum, Red Cross, Junior Orange Bowl, Actors’ Playhouse and Coral Gables Community Foundation.

A resident of Coral Gables since 1972, Commissioner Slesnick is married to former Gables Mayor Don Slesnick II and has two children, Kathleen Kauffman and Don Slesnick III, and four grandchildren, all of whom are residents of Coral Gables.

Slesnick responded to the following profile interview questions:

If elected mayor, what would you do the first 100 days?

1. Work with the city manager to insure continuity of ongoing projects and to establish an effective relationship between her office and the mayor’s. As a sitting commissioner, I believe that will be a facilitated process.

2. Appoint a vice mayor (as provided by the charter), a commissioner willing to spend time and effort in sharing the mayor’s role in outreach to our citizens.

3. Find ways to open the lines of communication between the citizens and the mayor’s office, making sure that the mayor is visible in all neighborhoods of the city.

4. Encourage the administration and fellow commission members to move swiftly on the replacement of the Andulusia garages and the Police/Fire Headquarters building.

Do you think the city does a good job of soliciting and listening to citizen input on projects — the recent art installation on Segovia being an example?

No.

Now that Streetscape is underway, do you think it was the right use of resources at the right time?

The Streetscape has been considered and discussed for 20 years. Yes, the time to move forward had finally come. However, the project has been handled in a manner which has brought unnecessary pain and suffering to the businesses along Miracle Mile and Giralda. We need to make a thorough analysis of why there are problems, what caused them and how to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

A number of large scale development projects are underway; is the city managing development properly?

No. The city commission should not be changing our zoning standards on a case-by-case basis (“spot zoning”). We have an incredibly well-thought and researched comprehensive Master Plan and Zoning Code which was updated and modernized with much public input only a decade ago. If the plan and/or the code need revision, it should be done in an organized manner looking at the total picture of the needs and the challenges of large commercial development projects vs. protecting the sanctity of our residential neighborhoods. We must consider the ability of our infrastructure (especially streets) to handle the predictable impacts.

There is some talk of annexing High Pines and Little Gables. Is that a good or bad idea?

Good idea — rounds out our borders; gives High Pines residents better services while expanding the city’s tax base. Little Gables is an important transitional area between Coral Gables and Miami. I would rather have us determining its future development than leaving this to other jurisdictions who may very well make decisions not in the best interest of the Gables residents who adjoin that area. I believe that the residents of Little Gables would, in the end, greatly profit and appreciate the long term changes that being part of the City Beautiful would bring.

Even after 90 years, city leaders still look to founder George Merrick to guide policy, especially on development. Should his vision still be guiding the city? If so, is it being invoked properly?

In many matters, we have actually moved a long way away from Merrick’s original visions of his ideal city. There are issues now that he could not have envisioned. However, his overall goal of an “ideal,” well-planned community of gracious, welcoming residential neighborhoods and a vigorous business district are still the anchors of our future vision. One of Merrick’s legacies which should not be abandoned is his dedication to creating a Mediterranean-themed city with beautiful homes, fountains, entrances and grand public spaces.

In order of importance, what are the three most pressing issues facing the city today?

1. Public Safety (law enforcement and fire safety) should always be a municipality’s top priority. We must fully staff our Police Department as soon as possible; it has been short of officers far too long.

2. Commercial Development. The city needs to keep control — not the developers.

3. Traffic. We need to continue ongoing efforts to make our streets safe for motorists and pedestrians.

Some of the residents feel that there may be a conflict with your business. What would you say to them?

I have never profited from my commission position. In fact, the time and effort devoted to doing public service directly impacts, in a negative way, my ability to sell real estate. I specialize in residential, mostly single-family properties, not commercial. Thus, I have never had to recuse myself from votes on development issues.

Why are you the best person to be mayor?

I am already fully engaged in the city’s business and the commission’s agenda — thus, I am fully informed on the issues, the challenges and the possible solutions. There are few persons who know the people of Coral Gables as well as I. Most importantly, I care — not just by words, but by deeds!

