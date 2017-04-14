This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Streetscape project on Miracle Mile is taking shape with the installation of pavers, bollards and stone benches.

The first phase of this multi-million dollar Downtown transformation has successfully addressed long-standing drainage issues, while also installing high speed fiber, new shade trees, expanded sidewalks for outdoor restaurant seating and specialty lighting.

A Block Party to celebrate the completion of the 100 and 200 blocks of the south side of Miracle Mile is scheduled for Friday, May 19, 5-8 p.m. More event details should be available soon

Once the blocks are completed, construction will commence on the north side of Miracle Mile. The entire Giralda Plaza is set for completion this summer but you don’t have to wait until then to enjoy the new outdoor plaza. “Giralda Al Fresco” now is available every Saturday from 8 a.m. until midnight on the new Giralda Plaza at the Ponce de Leon entrance to Restaurant Row. Support your local merchants and come experience outdoor dining from your favorite Giralda restaurants. Discounted and validated parking is available in nearby city parking garages and centralized valet parking.

For a complete project update, visit www.GablesStreetscape.com.